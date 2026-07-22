The Chick-Fil-A Menu Ordering Hack For An Ice Cream Sandwich

Chick-fil-A's ice cream options are pretty bare bones — limited to only vanilla — but nothing's stopping you from making the same style ice cream sandwich with two of the chain's chocolate fudge brownies. They're $2.50 or so each, so you spend a little more, but you also up the decadence quite a bit.

While you can create the same sandwiches at other fast food chains that serve cookies, brownies, and ice cream — Wendy's, Burger King, and McDonald's, to name a few — some fast food chains offer ice cream sandwiches straight off the menu. Dairy Queen's DQ Sandwich sells for around $3. Freddy's offers a chocolate chip custard sandwich and an Oreo custard sandwich for around the same price point. Subway, Sonic, and Culver's have been known to sell Oreo and chocolate chip cookie ice cream sandwiches in the past, though we couldn't find those options on any of their menus at the time of this article.

The main point here is Chick-fil-A has an excellent "secret menu" hack that the chain feels is worth promoting. When a fast food chain is willing to advertise menu combinations like this, you know it's put some thought into it, and the final product has to be pretty good. For Chick-fil-A, the chocolate chunk cookies are delicious, and the "Icedream" cups are worthy enough to eat on their own, but combine the two, and you have one of the more delicious fast food dessert hacks you'll find anywhere.