Take The Effort Out Of Lemon Bars With One Brilliant Ingredient

Lemon bars are a tangy, bright, citrusy treat all year round,. However, traditionally speaking, they're fairly complex to make. The cake base needs to be mixed and baked first, followed by a lemony custard layer a few minutes later. The custard is composed of egg yolks, sugar, powdered sugar, lemon juice and zest, and melted butter in perfect ratios and at the right temperature — otherwise, you end up with a curdled eggy mess after baking.

Fortunately, lemon-lovers have added to the list of genius hacks for using up sweetened condensed milk with a deliciously simplified lemon bar custard swap that's arguably even tastier than the traditional kind. Rather than keeping two kinds of sugar on hand for the custard and wondering whether to measure your ingredients by weight or by volume, you can simply blend together one 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk for every two egg yolks you plan to use, along with about ¼ cup of lemon juice and ½ tablespoon or so of zest. (Don't skimp on the zest, as that's where the strongest lemony flavor is hiding.)

Though the addition of raw eggs means this custard still needs to be baked, there are far fewer ingredients that come together much faster with a lot less guesswork than a traditional lemon bar recipe. If you like, you can also build a simplified crust with graham cracker crumbs and butter, a quick shortbread recipe, or even canned biscuit dough to make the whole dessert less complicated.