Ditch The Packet — One Canned Soup Turns Instant Ramen Into A Gourmet Dish In 5 Minutes

Once relegated to the role of cheap, shelf-stable dorm room fare, instant ramen has had a resurgence in recent years. This is most likely due to various hacks and upgrades peppered across the internet showing people budget-savvy ways to turn these squares of crunchy, dried noodles into wholesome, complete meals — a trend that has people ditching the flavor packet in favor of adding a wide array of secret ingredients to their instant ramen. One of the more popular additions is a simple can of French onion soup.

We already know canned French onion soup is the secret to great pot roast, and that mac and cheese takes on gorgeous flavor with the help of canned French onion, so it makes a boatload of sense to add it to instant ramen as well. Not only is instant ramen intended to be eaten as a soup, canned French onion is broth and seasoning all in one, as it's basically a combination of beef stock, dried onions, and other seasonings and stabilizers.

Swapping the aforementioned flavor packet for condensed soup also fortifies your ramen with a little protein and a few other nutrients that make the meal more satisfying. It's great as a simple noodle dish, but you can also elevate it with the true French onion treatment, or enhance it with some fresh Asian flavors, many of which pair surprisingly well with this soup.