The Stinky French Cheese That's Outright Banned In The US

If there's one thing the French take great pride in (apart from their wine, of course), it's their cheese. France is home to nearly 1,600 different varieties of this dairy product. If that's not enough, cheese is so deeply rooted in the nation's culture that it even has its own serving time — cheese boards are served after dinner there. These boards can include everything, whether mild, creamy Brie or sharp, stinky Roquefort. However, if you think blue cheese is as strong as it gets, think again. Ever heard about Époisses? If you haven't, it may be because the traditional version is banned in the U.S.

Originating in Burgundy, Époisses (or Époisses de Bourgogne) is a pungent, soft-ripened cheese that's aged for approximately four weeks. During that time, it's regularly washed with Marc de Bourgogne, a local pomace brandy, which gives it its distinctive orange rind. It's rich, creamy, slightly tangy, and has nutty and earthy notes. It also proudly ranks among the world's stinkiest cheeses. In fact, many compare its smell to that of an "unwashed skunk." That said, as much as its notorious, rotten-egg smell might seem like a good enough reason to ban it, the real issue is that it's made from raw milk. Because the milk is unpasteurized, it doesn't meet U.S. import requirements. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), raw-milk cheese must be aged for at least 60 days to be sold in the country.