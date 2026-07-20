This Classic Diner Chain Offers A Special Senior Discount Menu

Growing older comes with a few nice perks, and restaurant discounts are one of them. At Denny's you simply order what you want from the restaurant's dedicated 55+ menu. It's a Denny's ordering hack everyone over 55 needs to know. While Denny's closed some stores recently, you're still likely to find one near you. When you do, check out the 55+ menu for exclusive savings on your breakfast (even if you're having it for dinner).

The senior menu is limited, but some of the more popular items are there, including Denny's famous fresh-made buttermilk pancakes with scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage. You can also choose from classic breakfast dishes like an egg cooked to order with potatoes, bacon or sausage, and a breakfast side or an omelet (onions, tomatoes, bacon, and cheese) with bacon or sausage, and your choice of side. Breakfast sides include seasoned red-skinned potatoes, hash browns (with cheese for an extra charge), or seasonal fruit. Bread choices are wheat or white toast, an English muffin, or a biscuit. But the menu also has lunch and dinner options like grilled cheese with soup, wild Alaskan salmon with two sides, or country-fried steak with two sides. While Denny's advertises its 55+ menu nationwide, the specific items, prices, and availability can vary by location, so it's still a good idea to check with your location.