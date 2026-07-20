Marinate Chicken In This Japanese Condiment For 10x The Flavor

A great marinade can transform even the blandest of proteins into a properly delicious dinner. There are some simple ratios for easy marinades that turn all your meats into marvelous meals with little labor, but even those low-lift concoctions still require you to mix together a fat, an acid, and often some kind of sweetener, along with other seasonings. Something that can do most of the marinating work on its own is ideal for evenings when even "simple and easy" preparations don't seem that way. Ponzu is just that thing. It performs particularly well with a blank canvas like chicken, which might otherwise be on the fast track to plainsville.

Famed Japanese condiment manufacturer Kikkoman's ponzu sauce includes soy sauce, what it lists as "natural lemon and orange flavors," sugar, vinegar, salt, and a smattering of other items you're unlikely to find outside of a commercial food lab. You find similar properties across brands and in homemade ponzu. They all amount to a subtly fruity, savory, sweet-enough flavor to coat your everyday bird with minimal planning on your part.

Ponzu's more familiar elements happen to overlap with your basic marinade ingredients: plenty of acid thanks to the citrus and vinegar, your compulsory sugar and salt, and even an umami assist thanks to the soy sauce. All that, plus a little oil, leaves even the quickest marinades in the dust for tasty chicken in less time.