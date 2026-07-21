What's The Average Shelf Life Of Unsalted Butter Vs Salted Butter?
Using either salted or unsalted butter in a recipe can be up for debate, but their average shelf life has a clearer answer. When stored in the fridge, unsalted butter can remain safe to consume for a month, but you can bump up that number to six months if you leave it in the freezer. Meanwhile, salted butter can last longer, for around three months, or up to nine if you store it in the freezer. This is because salt is a natural preservative that lessens the moisture content of the stick, making it less susceptible to the spread of bacteria. This is why some folks would tell you that you can even leave it on the kitchen counter. It can potentially stay there for two days at most under the right conditions — and sometimes even more, but you'll risk not being able to enjoy it in its peak freshness.
The best-by date on the package is helpful, but it's not a tell-all. Sometimes you have to rely on your senses to figure out whether the butter is still good. If you detect any odd smell or taste any unpleasant acidity, it's best to throw it out. To maximize butter's shelf life and ensure you get to enjoy it for longer, we suggest observing proper storage practices more than anything.
How to store unsalted and salted butter properly
You can store butter for maximum freshness in the fridge, but there are other storage tips you can take advantage of. Keeping it in its original packaging, for one, is one of the best things you can do to maintain the integrity of the butter, as the foil wrapper is specifically designed to ensure it stays fresh. Specifically, aluminum foil packaging can protect the butter from light, air, and moisture — the three things it's vulnerable to. However, don't forget to consider the time of year. If it's hot out, it's better to just store it in the fridge. Consequently, unsalted butter can stay at room temperature for a shorter period of time, preferably just enough time to let it soften enough so you can scoop out the right amount for your dish.
Here's another tip: The best spot to store butter in the fridge isn't the butter compartment. Instead of placing the stick by the door of the fridge, place it at the back where it's coldest. This also ensures that it stays in an environment with a consistent temperature rather than unstable conditions by the door, which can shift when you open your fridge. If you're looking to prolong its shelf life by storing it in the freezer, you can add a layer of protection with a resealable plastic bag or aluminum foil to ensure the aroma from other food items doesn't cling to the butter.