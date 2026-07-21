What's The Average Shelf Life Of Unsalted Butter Vs Salted Butter?

Using either salted or unsalted butter in a recipe can be up for debate, but their average shelf life has a clearer answer. When stored in the fridge, unsalted butter can remain safe to consume for a month, but you can bump up that number to six months if you leave it in the freezer. Meanwhile, salted butter can last longer, for around three months, or up to nine if you store it in the freezer. This is because salt is a natural preservative that lessens the moisture content of the stick, making it less susceptible to the spread of bacteria. This is why some folks would tell you that you can even leave it on the kitchen counter. It can potentially stay there for two days at most under the right conditions — and sometimes even more, but you'll risk not being able to enjoy it in its peak freshness.

The best-by date on the package is helpful, but it's not a tell-all. Sometimes you have to rely on your senses to figure out whether the butter is still good. If you detect any odd smell or taste any unpleasant acidity, it's best to throw it out. To maximize butter's shelf life and ensure you get to enjoy it for longer, we suggest observing proper storage practices more than anything.