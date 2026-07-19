10 Decadent Ways To Use Up Leftover Garlic Parmesan Sauce Sitting In Your Fridge
Garlic parmesan sauce has a bold, savory flavor from the titular ingredients, but there might also be some oil, or other fatty components, to add richness, plus some salt for a savory build and black pepper for a little extra bite. It's one of those crowd-pleasing favorites with ingredients that most palates gravitate toward.
All of these elements make it great to use on anything from marinating meat to coating freshly cooked pasta. It's also perfect for incorporating into something to be shared, such as a pizza or large salad. Garlic parmesan sauce's flavor earns a spot alongside many dishes, so if you purchased a bottle at the grocery store or made your own homemade sauce and have leftovers, you almost never run out of creative ways to use it. Luckily for you, we took the guesswork out of using it up by offering these 10 ways to get the most out of this savory sauce.
Put it on a pizza
Move over, marinara — garlic parm sauce is the perfect way to take your homemade pizza up a notch, or even elevate a frozen pizza. Spread the sauce on the base of uncooked pizza dough, then top it with ingredients that complement its flavor. Keep things simple with fresh mozzarella and some herbs, or add bold ingredients such as sliced pork sausage and a few chopped Calabrian chiles.
Build a better pasta
Garlic and parmesan sound like ingredients that belong over pasta. Take that leftover garlic parm sauce and toss it with anything from linguine to farfalle. If the sauce is a little thick for pasta (this might happen with a bottled version), just whisk in some starchy pasta water. This helps keep that savory flavor while thinning it out a bit. Garnish with fresh herbs for a presentable dish that takes minutes.
Marinate chicken
Marinating chicken is an easy way to build major flavor, but prepping a from-scratch marinade is just another step. Coat the chicken in leftover garlic parmesan sauce for an easy, no-hassle marinade, and let it sit for at least 30 minutes (but as long as overnight). The result is chicken with plenty of moisture and flavor. You can also skip the marinade and just braise the chicken right in the sauce.
Coat crispy chicken wings
Wing sauce doesn't have to be spicy. A savory option, such as garlic parmesan sauce, is the perfect way to build flavor without heat. Just fry or bake the wings, then coat them in the sauce. Sprinkle some fresh parmesan over top once the wings are plated, and balance the rich flavors with lighter, brighter ingredients, such as a drizzle of lemon juice and a fresh parsley garnish.
Salad dressing
If you're considering a Caesar salad, reach for that open bottle of garlic parmesan sauce instead. It makes a great dressing over crunchy iceberg with some croutons, plus a little grated parmesan on top. If you think the sauce alone is too heavy as a dressing, make a vinaigrette with olive oil, red wine vinegar, and some of the sauce. You still get the flavor, but it tastes lighter.
Use it as a sandwich spread
Typical condiments, such as mayonnaise or oil and vinegar, aren't the only ones that belong on a sandwich. Swap out tangy vinaigrette for rich garlic parmesan sauce instead, and you immediately taste the difference. If you still want the tang from vinaigrette, don't be afraid to combine the two. This sauce also works on lighter options, such as a BLT or turkey wrap.
Toss it with roasted vegetables
Drizzle olive oil over veggies, sprinkle them with Italian seasoning, and roast as usual for those crispy roasted vegetables. When they come out of the oven, spoon some of that garlic parmesan sauce over the top. Hit the vegetables with a lemon drizzle, too, which balances the sauce's richness and prevents the veggies from tasting too heavy. This trick works on plenty of vegetables, but especially roasted asparagus, broccoli, or green beans.
Add flavor to garlic bread
Frozen garlic bread often comes out dry once it's cooked. Brush some garlic parmesan sauce over the the loaves before baking them, and again just after they come out of the oven, and you get a savory garlic bread that doesn't taste like it spent too much time in the oven. You can also make homemade garlic bread with this sauce, letting you skip the butter or olive oil.
Serve it as a sauce pairing with steak
Steak sauce options often include béarnaise or bordelaise, but why not a garlic parmesan sauce? If you're cooking steak at home, skip the added step of prepping one of those other sauces from scratch. The garlic parm offers the same richness without the prep work. Warm it in the microwave first, though.
Mix it into mashed potatoes
Garlic mashed potatoes have never been easier. Fold some garlic parmesan sauce into fluffy mashed potatoes to build serious flavor without having to spend time roasting garlic. It could shift the texture a bit, so start with a little at a time, then add more sauce as desired. This easy trick also works with rice and most other grains.