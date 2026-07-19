10 Decadent Ways To Use Up Leftover Garlic Parmesan Sauce Sitting In Your Fridge

Garlic parmesan sauce has a bold, savory flavor from the titular ingredients, but there might also be some oil, or other fatty components, to add richness, plus some salt for a savory build and black pepper for a little extra bite. It's one of those crowd-pleasing favorites with ingredients that most palates gravitate toward.

All of these elements make it great to use on anything from marinating meat to coating freshly cooked pasta. It's also perfect for incorporating into something to be shared, such as a pizza or large salad. Garlic parmesan sauce's flavor earns a spot alongside many dishes, so if you purchased a bottle at the grocery store or made your own homemade sauce and have leftovers, you almost never run out of creative ways to use it. Luckily for you, we took the guesswork out of using it up by offering these 10 ways to get the most out of this savory sauce.