Make Your Culver's Burger Even More Delicious With A Reuben Twist

In the fast food universe, Culver's has quietly grown from its first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin, opened in 1984, to be one of the most well-known burger chains out there today, with more than 1,000 locations in 26 states. Culver's is famous for its concrete mixers and ButterBurgers, and they are indeed quite delicious, but like other popular burger chains — such as In-N-Out with its famous "Animal Style" hack — Culver's offers many ways to riff on its delicious ButterBurgers.

One such twist is to turn your burger into more of a Reuben by adding Swiss cheese and requesting the toppings that go with Culver's Grilled Reuben Melt (sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing). You could also go full out by requesting the entire Grilled Reuben Melt sandwich — toasted rye bread included — and subbing out the corned beef for a burger patty. When we tried to make this order online, Culver's didn't allow these types of substitutions, so it looks like this is more of an in-person request at your nearest Culver's.

In terms of price, the plain ButterBurger costs $6.99 while the Grilled Reuben Melt is slightly more expensive at $7.39. Subbing in or adding Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut is a great way to get the Reuben experience with beef instead of corned beef, and at a slightly cheaper price. Better yet, if you already have the Reuben ingredients at home, order the plain ButterBurger and DIY the Reuben to your liking.