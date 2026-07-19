Make Your Culver's Burger Even More Delicious With A Reuben Twist
In the fast food universe, Culver's has quietly grown from its first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin, opened in 1984, to be one of the most well-known burger chains out there today, with more than 1,000 locations in 26 states. Culver's is famous for its concrete mixers and ButterBurgers, and they are indeed quite delicious, but like other popular burger chains — such as In-N-Out with its famous "Animal Style" hack — Culver's offers many ways to riff on its delicious ButterBurgers.
One such twist is to turn your burger into more of a Reuben by adding Swiss cheese and requesting the toppings that go with Culver's Grilled Reuben Melt (sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing). You could also go full out by requesting the entire Grilled Reuben Melt sandwich — toasted rye bread included — and subbing out the corned beef for a burger patty. When we tried to make this order online, Culver's didn't allow these types of substitutions, so it looks like this is more of an in-person request at your nearest Culver's.
In terms of price, the plain ButterBurger costs $6.99 while the Grilled Reuben Melt is slightly more expensive at $7.39. Subbing in or adding Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut is a great way to get the Reuben experience with beef instead of corned beef, and at a slightly cheaper price. Better yet, if you already have the Reuben ingredients at home, order the plain ButterBurger and DIY the Reuben to your liking.
More Reuben hacks at Culver's
One of the great aspects of Culver's is all the potential customizations you can make with its burgers. For example, you can order a Grilled Reuben Melt with toppings such as pickles, raw onions, bacon, tomato, mushrooms, and grilled onions. Is that a classic Reuben sandwich? Absolutely not! But you're at a fast food restaurant, not a fine dining establishment insistent on authentic cuisine. You do you. The ButterBurgers are customizable with all those toppings and more.
These days, so many fast food chains have gone beyond the basic burger. When done right, it's a big win for all of us as consumers. Culver's Grilled Reuben Melt, plus all of its variations, is just one example, but burger chains such as Five Guys and In-N-Out have their share of creative hacks and secret menus as well. So, if you're looking for something beyond the ordinary, these few twists are just the beginning. Look through the menus and come up with your own hacks. Will the fast food chain give you the freedom to make a change? Who knows, but it never hurts to ask.