Why Diner Hash Browns Are Always So Much Better Than Homemade

There's something about the classic diner that just makes food better. Maybe it's the nostalgia, all that butter, or just those line cooks that know how to flat out cook good food fast. Whether you visit an old-school local diner or find yourself inside one Waffle House's 2,000-plus locations in 25 states, you can probably bet that food is going to hit.

At the top of the list of the best diner food? It has to be hash browns. We're not talking about the McDonald's-style pucks or the diced breakfast potatoes you find at some restaurants, we're talking about shredded potatoes, preferably placed on a cast iron, flat top, or griddle, and cooked in a decent amount of oil or butter. A few minutes on each side, and you end up with crispy shredded hash browns with a soft interior that tastes all potato.

Why are they always so good? I wish I could tell you I've perfected it. I've tried it with fresh potatoes, and I've tried it with frozen, but I'm not even close. I've followed so many online recipes that tell you to grate the potatoes and squeeze them in a hand towel for as long as it takes to draw out all the moisture. Getting rid of the moisture is indeed important, but it's more than that. From many former diner line cooks, the other steps involve freezing the shredded potatoes before cooking and placing them in extremely hot oil — and not touching them until it's time to flip!