This Is When You Should Be Using Your Oven's Defrost Setting

A good oven is the heart of every kitchen. Whether you're baking a comforting shepherd's pie, slow-roasting a tender pot roast, or preparing crispy, crunchy baked potatoes sprinkled with a generous amount of sesame seeds, the right oven can make a massive difference to the final dish. But what many don't realize is that modern ovens, specifically electric fan ovens, are far more versatile than they seem. Did you know they come with a convenient defrost mode? Just look for the snowflake icon on your oven.

Now, in contrast to a normal cooking cycle, the defrost mode doesn't heat the oven. Rather, it works by gently circulating unheated air around the oven cavity to thaw frozen foods evenly, and often more quickly than simply leaving them on the kitchen counter. It can actually cut thawing time by up to 50%.

Because there is no heat involved, this setting is best suited to frozen foods that can safely be left at room temperature. Bread, pastries, leftover hot dog buns and rolls, and cakes without cream cheese or dairy fillings can all thaw gently in this oven mode. With that in mind, the defrost mode isn't the right choice for every type of frozen food.