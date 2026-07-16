What Happens To Bananas When You Air Fry Them? Pure Deliciousness

Your air fryer is the underrated appliance worth paying attention to if you want to enjoy a homemade banana snack — plantain chips made from scratch, anyone? Lovers of banana splits might have found another way to recreate their favorite dessert with minimal work. The method was shared by @thejenjones on TikTok, who encouraged others to experiment with the air-fried snack. The creator splits her banana and tops it with nuts, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and chocolate and leaves it in the air fryer before topping with yogurt.

While there are several unexpected items that are impressive when thrown in the air fryer, this banana split recipe is a low-effort gem. To achieve a texture that keeps you coming back for more of this healthy snack, you could make your own topping of brown sugar and spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. You can leave the banana's skin on in the air fryer, but it's important that you use bananas that are ripe for that potent sweet flavor and texture that is firm enough. The sugary topping will melt after approximately five to seven minutes in the air fryer at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Under the heat, the sugary mixture will caramelize, leaving a delicious taste to build on.