What Happens To Bananas When You Air Fry Them? Pure Deliciousness
Your air fryer is the underrated appliance worth paying attention to if you want to enjoy a homemade banana snack — plantain chips made from scratch, anyone? Lovers of banana splits might have found another way to recreate their favorite dessert with minimal work. The method was shared by @thejenjones on TikTok, who encouraged others to experiment with the air-fried snack. The creator splits her banana and tops it with nuts, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and chocolate and leaves it in the air fryer before topping with yogurt.
While there are several unexpected items that are impressive when thrown in the air fryer, this banana split recipe is a low-effort gem. To achieve a texture that keeps you coming back for more of this healthy snack, you could make your own topping of brown sugar and spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. You can leave the banana's skin on in the air fryer, but it's important that you use bananas that are ripe for that potent sweet flavor and texture that is firm enough. The sugary topping will melt after approximately five to seven minutes in the air fryer at about 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Under the heat, the sugary mixture will caramelize, leaving a delicious taste to build on.
What to pair with air-fried bananas for the tastiest results
You can slice the banana down the middle like a boat and stuff the ingredients inside to protect the toppings from burning. Otherwise, slicing the bananas lengthwise or into thick or thin coins allows you to build a bowl to your liking. The thickness depends on how much of a crunch you would prefer, with thinner slices resulting in a prominent crunch. You can even incorporate the bananas into other dishes, such as a topping for oatmeal, pancakes, or waffles.
Adding a dollop of Greek yogurt, a drizzle of honey, and a handful of toasted nuts will take things to the next level while keeping things light. For a heavier dessert, whip out the maple syrup, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, some melted chocolate, or marshmallows for something more indulgent. The blend of warm and cold ingredients is also what makes the dessert so enjoyable. Adding a spoonful of nut butter like peanut or almond to bring in some creaminess will make this banana dish extra filling too. If you want to enjoy a banana-based French toast, you can also chop the banana and place the slices in the center of the toast with an egg mixture for a fruity approach. Of all the air fryer hacks you wish you knew sooner, DIYing a sweet treat that melts in your mouth might be top of the list.