Forget Toast. Serve Your Breakfast On This To Start Your Day The Right Way

Around the world, toast has earned its place on breakfast tables, whether it's to soak up the tomato sauce in baked beans or as a sturdy base for eggs and ham. Sometimes, though, what your tastebuds need is something a little out of the ordinary. For a toast replacement that makes an impression when placed on the breakfast table, opt for some breakfast tostadas.

Tostadas are flat and round, fried or baked corn tortilla bases that are eaten in various forms, usually with shredded, chopped, and crumbled ingredients. Tostadas are one of Mexico's street food specials beloved by foodies for a reason. The crunchy corn snacks are classics that can be enjoyed throughout the day, but at breakfast, they can be relied on for a slightly nutty corn taste paired with savory or sweet foods. The corn tostadas can vary in size from smaller versions to larger versions. It is also possible to buy the crunchy corn base packaged in supermarkets, or to make your own from leftover or stale tortillas by frying or baking them briefly to provide a crispier taco shell texture. The best thing about opting for tostadas is that they are a relatively low-effort addition, much like toast. Whether you load up your store-bought tostada or choose to cook them for some warmth, it is a simple and quick process to customize the meal exactly how you like it.