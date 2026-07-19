One Canned Vegetable Is All You Need For Rice That's Packed With Flavor

Rounding out your meals with an abundance of basic stovetop steamed rice is a simple, practical way to stretch each meal while also making it more satisfying. The only downside is that plain white rice doesn't have much flavor on its own, so while it satiates your hunger, adding it to your favorite dishes may also make them a little bland. That is, unless you use a similarly inexpensive yet delicious can of veggies to give it a major flavor boost.

You may know that Rotel can take Hamburger Helper to the next level, or that Rotel is the secret ingredient to the ultimate pot of chili, but you may not realize it can also be a key ingredient in deliciously easy Mexican-style rice. Rotel is a combination of chopped tomatoes and green chiles that you can use to infuse your rice with bright, spicy flavor two ways. The first is by draining the can and using the liquid as part of your cooking water. The second, predictably, is by stirring the drained Rotel mixture into your rice once it's properly steamed and fluffed.

These two ingredients work so well together because rice absorbs the flavor of whatever it's cooked with, and Rotel is packed with piquant deliciousness. You can even keep things interesting by varying the style of Rotel you use, opting for the Xtra Hot variety, which includes spicy ghost peppers, or Chili Fixin's, which is seasoned with garlic, oregano, and cumin, or Mexican Style with cilantro and lime.