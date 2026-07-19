One Canned Vegetable Is All You Need For Rice That's Packed With Flavor
Rounding out your meals with an abundance of basic stovetop steamed rice is a simple, practical way to stretch each meal while also making it more satisfying. The only downside is that plain white rice doesn't have much flavor on its own, so while it satiates your hunger, adding it to your favorite dishes may also make them a little bland. That is, unless you use a similarly inexpensive yet delicious can of veggies to give it a major flavor boost.
You may know that Rotel can take Hamburger Helper to the next level, or that Rotel is the secret ingredient to the ultimate pot of chili, but you may not realize it can also be a key ingredient in deliciously easy Mexican-style rice. Rotel is a combination of chopped tomatoes and green chiles that you can use to infuse your rice with bright, spicy flavor two ways. The first is by draining the can and using the liquid as part of your cooking water. The second, predictably, is by stirring the drained Rotel mixture into your rice once it's properly steamed and fluffed.
These two ingredients work so well together because rice absorbs the flavor of whatever it's cooked with, and Rotel is packed with piquant deliciousness. You can even keep things interesting by varying the style of Rotel you use, opting for the Xtra Hot variety, which includes spicy ghost peppers, or Chili Fixin's, which is seasoned with garlic, oregano, and cumin, or Mexican Style with cilantro and lime.
Bringing the flavor with rice that's twice as nice
Rotel-infused rice isn't just delicious; it's also incredibly versatile. While you could certainly serve it simply dressed with a few pieces of grilled chicken and a sprinkle of shredded cheddar cheese, it's also the perfect base for things like burrito bowls, Tex-Mex casseroles (chicken, beef, or even lentils all make perfect proteins for this). You can also use it to make a zesty Mexican-inspired fried rice with chorizo and green onions. Try adding leftover Rotel rice to spicy corn chowders, a pot of sweet and smoky baked beans, or use it as a shortcut to make delicious jambalaya or gumbo.
It's also very easy to freeze and reheat rice as part of your weekly meal prep to serve with canned chili, marinated and roasted fish, or grilled shrimp and corn. When freezing, just make sure your rice is completely cool before scooping it into freezer-safe bags or silicone storage cubes. Label and date each container, and reheat it in the microwave or with a few tablespoons of water on the stove. You can also allow it to defrost in the fridge overnight, if time allows. The Rotel veggies in your rice will become mushy when frozen and thawed, but they're fairly soft straight from the can, so this change in texture shouldn't negatively affect the texture of your rice. Plus, the flavor will still be just as bright and spicy as rice served fresh from the pot.