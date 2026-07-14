One Addition Makes Backyard Grilled Chicken Taste Gourmet

If you're looking for innovative ways to make grilled chicken more flavorful this summer, the secret to taking char-grilled breasts and thighs into gourmet territory may be hiding in your fridge, or even your garden. Fresh, delicious, tomato and basil bruschetta is an excellent finishing touch to grilled chicken. Generally a blend of chopped tomatoes, ribboned basil, and minced garlic drizzled in high-quality olive oil, the bright freshness of these flavors offers a beautiful counterpoint to grilled chicken's savory smokiness.

Additionally, the juicy acidity of the tomatoes and luscious, peppery fat in the olive oil are high on the list of ways to keep grilled chicken breasts juicy and tender. Simply spoon the tomato bruschetta mix onto your chicken just before serving, which not only provides an interesting temperature contrast, but also keeps the basil and tomatoes intact. It's also a good idea to slice the chicken into tidy strips before spooning on the bruschetta, as this provides more surface area for soaking up flavor.

While the best time to make this dish is in the summer when ripe tomatoes, beautiful leafy basil, and plump heads of garlic are readily available, you can also easily make a classic bruschetta in seconds with canned tomatoes, dried basil, and jarred minced garlic. There's also no shame in picking up a tub of the premade stuff from your local grocery store.