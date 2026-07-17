Why Does Meat Shrink During Cooking?

Everyone who has ever operated a stove knows that cooking meat makes it shrink — but the question is why? Heat is what jumpstarts this reaction. Raw meat contains roughly 50% to 70% water, depending on the livestock. It loses some of that moisture when it meets hot cookware, and you end up with a piece of meat that's smaller than when it was raw. The temperature also creates an environment where the meat proteins dwindle in size, plus fat renders out and the texture becomes firmer. To put it simply, meat loses moisture and fat when cooked, contributing to its natural shrinkage.

The percentage of how much meat shrinks can vary depending on different factors, including the cut, cooking process, and temperature. Steaks can shrink by 15% to 25% when cooked, lamb and pork is roughly the same, and poultry generally loses an average of 15% to 20%. The differences can be due to fat content and moisture levels. Turn the heat too high, and you can expect greater shrinkage. Meanwhile, cooking methods that let less water content dwindle, such as braising, can help lessen the size reduction. Along with other techniques, this can be handy if you want to maintain as much of the original size of the meat as possible.