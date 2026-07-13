Forget Bread — This Canned Favorite Makes Incredible French Toast

French toast is amazing; it's eggy, sugary, and loaded with cinnamon. Whether you choose white bread straight from the supermarket aisle or you go the fancy-pants route and make French toast like a pro with fluffy bakery bread, it's always fantastic. If you're ready to take it to the next level, however, we implore you to try using cinnamon rolls — yep, the ones in a can — for your next French toast adventure.

The concept is super simple. Pop open a can of cinnamon rolls (we ranked Annie's as the best canned cinnamon roll brand), separate them, and treat them just as you would slices of bread in your favorite French toast recipe. If you feel like going the extra mile, you could use fresh cinnamon buns, but there's nothing wrong with popping them straight out of the can. Be sure to set the little canister of frosting aside to use when you take your French toast cinnamon rolls out of the skillet.