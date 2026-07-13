Forget Bread — This Canned Favorite Makes Incredible French Toast
French toast is amazing; it's eggy, sugary, and loaded with cinnamon. Whether you choose white bread straight from the supermarket aisle or you go the fancy-pants route and make French toast like a pro with fluffy bakery bread, it's always fantastic. If you're ready to take it to the next level, however, we implore you to try using cinnamon rolls — yep, the ones in a can — for your next French toast adventure.
The concept is super simple. Pop open a can of cinnamon rolls (we ranked Annie's as the best canned cinnamon roll brand), separate them, and treat them just as you would slices of bread in your favorite French toast recipe. If you feel like going the extra mile, you could use fresh cinnamon buns, but there's nothing wrong with popping them straight out of the can. Be sure to set the little canister of frosting aside to use when you take your French toast cinnamon rolls out of the skillet.
More ways to use cinnamon rolls for French toast
While you can certainly make French toast cinnamon rolls using fresh canned rolls, leftover cinnamon rolls work just fine as well. Simply pull them out of the fridge, give them a smush, dip them in egg wash, and you're good to go. However, they cook a little bit faster than uncooked cinnamon rolls, so keep an eye on them so they don't burn. If they're already loaded up with frosting, you may not want to add more (if you do, we wouldn't blame you). Another note about frosting: while it's great as-is, you can change it up to create a more traditional French toast taste by adding a bit of maple syrup to the mix.
This simple hack certainly works well on the stove, but you could also make a French toast casserole in the oven, a delicious twist on French toast that should ignite your sweet breakfast cravings. It's perfect for a large group at brunch (or, let's be real, so you can enjoy it for the next few days). Simply tear up cinnamon rolls, give the pieces the French toast treatment, and kick back and relax as they bake and infuse your oven with the scent of cinnamon. No matter how you slice it, using cinnamon rolls as the base for French toast adds incredible flavor that bread can't beat.