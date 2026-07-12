The Secret To Grilled Meat With 10x The Flavor Starts With A Seasoning Packet

No matter what method you use to cook meat, seasoning it is a must. Seasonings do a lot of work on various types of meat, from bringing out flavor to pulling away moisture (when seasoning with salt) and even helping build a nice char on the meat's exterior. For an easy way to season grilled meat and give it a burst of flavor, just rip open a packet of taco seasoning and pat it into both sides of the meat, whether it's chicken, pork, or steak.

A packet of store-bought taco seasoning does all the hard work for you; the seasonings have been pre-measured with the ratios that build a balanced flavor, so you don't need to purchase a bunch of dried spices or take specific measurements. The ingredients in taco seasoning vary by brand, but packets usually contain spices like chili pepper and onion powder for a hint of heat and a robust bite. Many also have paprika for a mild, earthy spice, as well as garlic and even oregano for a slightly peppery bite minus the spice. When combined, these seasonings create a bold flavor profile perfect for easily enhancing meat.