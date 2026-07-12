The Secret To Grilled Meat With 10x The Flavor Starts With A Seasoning Packet
No matter what method you use to cook meat, seasoning it is a must. Seasonings do a lot of work on various types of meat, from bringing out flavor to pulling away moisture (when seasoning with salt) and even helping build a nice char on the meat's exterior. For an easy way to season grilled meat and give it a burst of flavor, just rip open a packet of taco seasoning and pat it into both sides of the meat, whether it's chicken, pork, or steak.
A packet of store-bought taco seasoning does all the hard work for you; the seasonings have been pre-measured with the ratios that build a balanced flavor, so you don't need to purchase a bunch of dried spices or take specific measurements. The ingredients in taco seasoning vary by brand, but packets usually contain spices like chili pepper and onion powder for a hint of heat and a robust bite. Many also have paprika for a mild, earthy spice, as well as garlic and even oregano for a slightly peppery bite minus the spice. When combined, these seasonings create a bold flavor profile perfect for easily enhancing meat.
Adding a taco seasoning dry rub will create a nice char
Adding dry rub to meat not only builds flavor, but it also builds a bark or crust over top of the meat. The spices in taco seasoning build a crust as they hit the heat, and this textural addition is a nice contrast to the softer, tender meat toward the cut's center. Combined with the moisture from the meat and the smoke from the grill, the taco flavor develops into a deeply savory crust. To get the seasoning to stick to the meat, consider adding a binder. Olive oil is a good option here; brush a thin layer of oil over both sides before adding the rub, which will help it stick better to the meat as it cooks.
Using taco seasoning on grilled meats is best when you're pairing it with other ingredients that complement it. If you're making chicken fajitas, for example, and plan to slice and serve the meat alongside grilled peppers and onions, then taco seasoning is perfect. Likewise, it's a great choice if you're grilling steak for steak and eggs with a salsa verde. However, it might not be best to use it if you're making brisket with barbecue sauce or adding a soy sauce-based glaze on Asian-style ribs, as those flavors aren't as complementary.