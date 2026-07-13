The Vintage '70s In-N-Out Drinking Glasses You Should Always Look For While Thrifting

The first branded In-N-Out vintage glasses were released in 1983 for the Christmas season and featured Santa himself on the front of each glass along with a rounded ribbon above Santa's head that read "In-N-Out Burger." The second set of In-N-Out-branded glasses commemorate the release of 1984's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Each of the four glasses was available for separate purchase so customer had to collect the full set. "Temple of Doom" glasses were a 7Up promotion, and the ones sold through In-N-Out featured the company's yellow arrow logo on the back graphic alongside the 7Up logo. These two designs may be the only ones with In-N-Out branding, but all the other glasses offered through this soda company promotion — including the previously mentioned glasses featuring the Looney Tunes — are now considered collectibles and thrifting treasures, much like valuable Happy Meal toys.

Some families held on to vintage character glasses like heirlooms to be passed down to the next generation. Others donated the glasses after the kids moved out or when they simply ran out of room. Soda companies and fast food companies slowly pulled back on promotional glassware to cut costs.

There was also one glaring problem associated with the glasses offered by fast food chains: lead. It seems many of the glasses soda companies were producing for promotional use contained lead and cadmium that could wind up in your drink. So go ahead and search thrift stores to build your In-N-Out vintage drinking glass collection from Daffy to Santa and Indy, but maybe don't use them as actual drinking glasses.