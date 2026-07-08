Here's What Happens To Olive Garden Breadsticks If You Can't Finish The Basket

Endless breadsticks are one of the key perks of a meal at Olive Garden. Your server brings you one basket after another, and you gleefully enjoy every bite of garlicky goodness (fun fact: Olive Garden's unlimited breadstick policy was basically invented by mistake). When the evening comes to a close, however, and you've still got breadsticks in your basket — what, exactly, happens to them if you choose not to take them home in a to-go bag?

According Reddit users who say they work at Olive Garden, uneaten breadsticks go straight into the trash. It makes sense, as health and safety laws make it illegal for restaurants to repurpose uneaten food once it's been served to a customer. Since your breadsticks can't be used after they've hit your table, you might as well take them home to enjoy another day, even if you aren't bringing any other leftovers home with you. Your server will bring you a bag made specifically for breadsticks that you can use to reheat them (bonus: You can pop them into a conventional oven right in the bag — it doesn't get much easier than that).