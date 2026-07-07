Scrambled eggs are the perfect choice for a fast, nutrient-packed breakfast, but they're not always the most exciting option, flavor-wise, with many people piling on the cheese and garlic powder (which can also get monotonous). In fact, several of the secrets to making perfect scrambled eggs involve techniques to make them more flavorful. While purists may insist a simple sprinkle of salt and pepper is enough, the best-kept secret for quickly and easily making your morning scramble more flavorful and satisfying is a jar of Better Than Bouillon seasoning base.

These savory stock bases are made by simmering the main ingredient listed on the label (such as mushrooms, roasted chicken, or baked ham) with seasonings and thickeners. This creates a rich, smooth, concentrated paste that's bursting with flavor, making it one of the best flavor bases not only for soup season but also for breakfast. The fact that it's incredibly straightforward to use, chef-approved, and sold at Costco doesn't hurt, either.

Whisking a teaspoon or so of your favorite Better Than Bouillon base into your eggs before pouring them into a hot pan infuses them with a gorgeous savor that's equally hearty and delicious without overpowering the eggs themselves. You can also stir some bouillon paste into your cooking fat of choice to bloom and intensify the flavor in the hot pan before adding your eggs. The best part? There are plenty of base flavors to choose from, so you can switch up your scramble from day to day.