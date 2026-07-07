Give Scrambled Eggs Better Flavor With A Cooking Staple You Already Own
Scrambled eggs are the perfect choice for a fast, nutrient-packed breakfast, but they're not always the most exciting option, flavor-wise, with many people piling on the cheese and garlic powder (which can also get monotonous). In fact, several of the secrets to making perfect scrambled eggs involve techniques to make them more flavorful. While purists may insist a simple sprinkle of salt and pepper is enough, the best-kept secret for quickly and easily making your morning scramble more flavorful and satisfying is a jar of Better Than Bouillon seasoning base.
These savory stock bases are made by simmering the main ingredient listed on the label (such as mushrooms, roasted chicken, or baked ham) with seasonings and thickeners. This creates a rich, smooth, concentrated paste that's bursting with flavor, making it one of the best flavor bases not only for soup season but also for breakfast. The fact that it's incredibly straightforward to use, chef-approved, and sold at Costco doesn't hurt, either.
Whisking a teaspoon or so of your favorite Better Than Bouillon base into your eggs before pouring them into a hot pan infuses them with a gorgeous savor that's equally hearty and delicious without overpowering the eggs themselves. You can also stir some bouillon paste into your cooking fat of choice to bloom and intensify the flavor in the hot pan before adding your eggs. The best part? There are plenty of base flavors to choose from, so you can switch up your scramble from day to day.
Taking your eggs where no scramble has gone before
This hack is both easy and lets you customize your breakfast's flavor profile so your palate never gets bored. Better Than Bouillon suggests using its Seasoned Vegetable Base flavor for eggs on its website, bringing the comforting taste of onions, carrots, celery, and tomatoes to your morning meal. It would also make a great choice for vegetarians and those opting for vegan egg swaps at breakfast, as it contains no animal products and pairs perfectly with side dishes like hash browns or roasted mushrooms.
Moreover, both the meat and vegan versions offer an easy way to amp up breakfast tacos or a scrambled egg sandwich without needing extra time to cook more proteins. Instead, you can simply stir your bouillon-infused eggs with some cooked-from-frozen peppers and onions, then stuff them inside an English muffin with a slice of pepperjack or some store-bought salsa and guac. This is also a tasty option for flavoring meal-prepped frozen breakfast burritos.
Additionally, Better Than Bouillon offers more complex bases infused with Italian herbs, adobo seasoning, birria spices, and more, so you can tailor your eggs and sides to different cuisines. A pairing of rice and beans would be perfect for birria, adobo, or the Smoky Chipotle Base, while you might want to go with a breakfast scramble bruschetta toast if you choose the one with Italian herbs. The brand's offerings are also inclusive, with a wide range of gluten-free, low-sodium, and vegan offerings beyond the standard vegetable-infused base, making it one of the most versatile scrambled-egg enhancers available.