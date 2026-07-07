The Civil War Steak Dish Invented By A Doctor As Military Medicine

Salisbury steak is a staple of classic TV dinners. It's essentially a patty of seasoned ground beef (and sometimes fillers) shaped like a steak and served with an onion-mushroom gravy. It often comes with mashed potatoes and vegetables, such as peas and carrots. Though the dish gained popularity in the 1950s, when Swanson helped popularize this style of frozen meal, it actually dates back much further than that.

Dr. James Henry Salisbury was a physician in the mid-1800s. Concerned that too many Civil War soldiers were suffering from malnutrition and chronic diarrhea (caused due to a diet comprised mainly of hardtack biscuits), he wanted to create something that offered more nutritional value and was easy to digest, but was also quick to make in difficult camp conditions. Dr. Salisbury considered minced beef to be a nutritious food, while also believing fruits and vegetables led to intestinal issues when eaten in excess. With all of that as context, he created his namesake dish as an easily digestible meal for upset stomachs, comprising of essentially plain chopped lean beef, with salt, pepper, butter, lemon, and Worcestershire sauce as optional additions.

However, it was another war that would cement the dish's eponymous name in American culture. During World War I, the German-sounding word hamburger lost favor, making Salisbury steak the more culturally acceptable dish — on top of its perceived health value. The 1945 edition of the "Cookbook of the U.S. Navy" shows a basic recipe for Salisbury steak that served 100 soldiers using 31 pounds of boneless beef, seven pounds of soft bread crumbs, and six pounds of grated onions with other seasonings. This was a much simpler and lighter dish than the highly processed Salisbury steak and gravy we are familiar with today.