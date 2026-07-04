7 Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachments Under $50 On Amazon

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A KitchenAid stand mixer is one of those aspirational kitchen gadgets, often considered a must-have appliance by baking aficionados. They're pricey, and so are some of their attachments. But these mixers have uses that go way beyond mixing — the things you didn't know your KitchenAid could do would surprise you. That's because there's a range of unique and useful attachments and accessories that turn your mixer into almost any gadget you need. And at under $50 each, some of the attachments are even cheaper than buying a separate appliance for the task. Some of them are so handy they're already on Chowhound's list of all the KitchenAid attachments you need to maximize your mixer.

From homemade sausages or the best ground burgers you've ever had to veggie noodles or a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice, a KitchenAid mixer can replace a number of appliances that only do one job. And we spotted some of the most useful under-$50 finds on Amazon.