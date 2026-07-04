7 Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachments Under $50 On Amazon
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A KitchenAid stand mixer is one of those aspirational kitchen gadgets, often considered a must-have appliance by baking aficionados. They're pricey, and so are some of their attachments. But these mixers have uses that go way beyond mixing — the things you didn't know your KitchenAid could do would surprise you. That's because there's a range of unique and useful attachments and accessories that turn your mixer into almost any gadget you need. And at under $50 each, some of the attachments are even cheaper than buying a separate appliance for the task. Some of them are so handy they're already on Chowhound's list of all the KitchenAid attachments you need to maximize your mixer.
From homemade sausages or the best ground burgers you've ever had to veggie noodles or a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice, a KitchenAid mixer can replace a number of appliances that only do one job. And we spotted some of the most useful under-$50 finds on Amazon.
KitchenAid Food Grinder attachment
The KitchenAid Food Grinder comes with both coarse and fine grinder plates to help you process everything from meatballs to veggies for salsa. The parts come inside their own storage case so you stay organized. "Easy to assemble, disassemble and wash. Worked great," one Amazon reviewer wrote. And it's frequently on sale for 30% off.
Purchase the KitchenAid Food Grinder for $49.94 (regular price $69.99).
KitchenAid Sausage Stuffer Kit
If you've already got the food grinder, you might invest in the KitchenAid Sausage Stuffer Kit to go with it. The stuffer nozzles attach to the outside of the grinder plate. All you need to do is throw together your pick of ingredients and run them through the grinder, and stuffer pushes everything from breakfast links to hearty Italian sausage into a casing. Reviewers say the kit makes sausage-making simple and that it makes bigger sausages than expected.
Purchase the KitchenAid Sausage Stuffer Kit for $24.95.
KitchenAid Large Food Tray attachment
If you're trying to grind large batches of food, the KitchenAid Large Food Tray Attachment is a useful addition that works with your food grinder and its accessories to get the job done faster by holding more ingredients than the tray that comes with it. That may seem superfluous, but buyers mention how surprisingly useful the tray is. One Amazon reviewer said, "Seemed unnecessary, but I am so glad I bought it! So many jars of tomato sauce processed in such a short amount of time!"
Purchase the KitchenAid Large Food Tray for $24.95
KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set
The KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set is what you need to create angel hair veggie noodles, potato or beet chips, or even fun garnishes for all sorts of meals. "Both [blade products] are thinner than the standard blade produces... one is so thin, you can see through it," shares an Amazon shopper about using the blades with their spiralizer attachment. Take note that these blades are sold separately from the actual spiralizer attachment, which you need to use these blades.
Purchase the KitchenAid Spiralizer Thin Blade Set for $39.99.
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater
Cut your mixing time down with the Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater. It's designed with a flexible silicone blade for scraping ingredients into the bowl more thoroughly than your average beater. Reviewers confirm that it conveniently reduces how often they have to scrape the bowl. The attachment is compatible with 4-, 5-, and 6-quart tilt-head stand mixer bowls, but not all models, so be sure to check your mixer first before buying.
Purchase the Tilt-Head Flex Edge Beater for $29.94.
KitchenAid White Citrus Juicer attachment
Why potentially spend hundreds of dollars on a separate juicer when you can turn your stand mixer into one for under $30? The KitchenAid White Citrus Juicer Attachment, $29.95, connects to your KitchenAid Stand Mixer and uses the machine's motor to extract juice from citrus fruits of all sizes, from limes to grapefruit. The strainer feature keeps the seeds and pulp out for smooth juice. Reviewers rave about its ease of use and effectiveness. "I switched from using a manual hand juicer to this KitchenAid citrus juicer attachment, and it has completely sped up the process," says a buyer.
Purchase the KitchenAid White Citrus Juicer Attachment for $29.95.
KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder
The KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder transforms your mixer into a multifunctional food prep tool. The attachment includes three sizes of slicing blades: 3 millimeters, 4 millimeters, and 6 millimeters. These can be used for all kinds of tasks, from slicing cucumbers and carrots to shredding cheese, potatoes, or even cabbage. It's also the best KitchenAid attachment for effortlessly shredding cooked chicken. Reviewers rave that the slicing blades are easy to use. "It makes slicing and shredding vegetables, cheese, and other ingredients incredibly fast and easy, saving a lot of prep time in the kitchen," says one reviewer.
Purchase the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder for $49.95.