Why You Should Think Twice Before Making This Order Request At In-N-Out

Is the customer always right? Maybe. But that doesn't mean the customer can't sometimes be annoying as well. We've all heard the stories and seen the videos of a fast food order gone wrong. Some of these accounts are extreme cases (have you seen those videos of fights at Waffle House?). Others, though, are much more subtle, like this In-N-Out order request you should think twice about.

In-N-Out has a very simple menu, but it also has many ways you can customize your order, like those famous Animal Style fries. However, some customization requests can be irksome. In-N-Out employees on Reddit say it's particularly annoying when customers ask for a burger to be cut into halves or quarters. A user on Reddit asked the chain's employees to share orders that are bad enough to make them quit their job. Another Redditor pretty much summed it up in answer: "Protein burgers cut in half, animal style burgers cut in half, Flying Dutchmans with a bunch of stuff on them cut in half, anything that's not a plain cheeseburger or hamburger cut in half."

For context, In-N-Out has some pretty loaded burger options, like 4x4 which is four beef patties, four slices of cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, spread, and optional onions inside a bun. When a customer asks for this giant to be cut in half — or even worse, cut in fourths — you can imagine the result. "If you order a 4x4 animal style protein style cut in half don't come crying to me when it looks like a mess of SLOP," another person wrote on the same post. While we can't confirm whether these Reddit users really are In-N-Out employees, this is a request that plenty of people have advised avoiding.