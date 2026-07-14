For Perfectly Juicy, Tender Brisket Every Time, Use The Foolproof 4-2-10 Method

You can always count on a well-cooked brisket to make your mouth water and your tummy grumble with anticipation. But in order to deliver on those expectations, it has to be cooked well. It's so important, in fact, that brisket is often a go-to test for chefs trying out a new BBQ place. For someone who is new to the world of brisket, cooking one can be intimidating. Luckily, the foolproof 4-2-10 method is perfect for beginners trying to achieve that tender, juicy, brisket perfection.

The 4, 2, and 10 simply refer to three important cooking stages and how much time you should devote to each one. Once your brisket is prepped and ready to cook — more on that in a bit — let it smoke, unwrapped, for four hours. This gives the tough connective tissues time to break down so the meat starts to tenderize, absorbs the beautiful flavor from the seasoning and the smoke, and a nice crust starts to form on the outside.

Next, wrap it in foil and continue smoking it for another two hours. This helps speed things up by rendering the fat more effectively, and keeps those beautiful juices from dripping out of the meat while it cooks. The final stage is the resting stage, and it's an important step in the process. Once you remove your brisket from the heat, you'll want to give it a full 10 hours to rest in a warmer oven. Keep it wrapped up to allow the meat to continue cooking, so it can finish tenderizing and the juices can fully and evenly permeate the meat. When it's all done, you'll have a juicy, tender brisket that will earn you your stripes as a pitmaster.