What's The Average Shelf Life Of Energy Drinks?

Energy drinks are much-needed best friends if you need a boost, but before you sip one straight from your stash, think about when you bought the batch. Unknowingly, you might be drinking a can that has already expired. When unopened, energy drinks typically last between six and nine months.

Meanwhile, you should consume an opened bottle within a week, or it won't be the same as the first sip. If you enjoy the carbonation, you must consume it within 24 hours, kind of like how long it takes for an opened soda to go flat. The best-before date is, of course, a dependable tell, but it's usually okay to consume energy drinks beyond that. When in doubt, it's best to throw it out.

A telltale sign the can has gone bad is a change in the smell and flavor. If it seems odd to you, or evidently different from the usual experience, it belongs in the trash. If the texture is off — perhaps it's started to feel clumpy — make sure to toss it out, too. You can usually tell; it's hard to miss the signs. While energy drinks might not last in the long run, there are ways to ensure you get the most out of their shelf life. Properly storing them can do wonders, or you can just abstain from opening them if you think you won't be able to go through them until the last drop.