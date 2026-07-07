No Dairy Needed: The Fruit That Gives Soup A Creamy Texture
Warm, soothing, and irresistibly comforting, a good bowl of soup never lets you down. That is, as long as you avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking soup, whether it's overcooking the veggies or adding too much dairy (especially if you add it too early). Knowing how to thicken your soup properly is just as important for a silky, creamy texture. Many cooks do this by preparing a beurre manié, tempering egg yolks before whisking them into the soup, or simply adding a splash of heavy cream or any other high-fat dairy. But there's another overlooked ingredient that can create an equally rich texture: avocado.
Native to Mexico and known for (among other things) their role in millennial favorites such as guacamole and avocado toast, avocados are loaded with protein. They're also rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid. In fact, healthy fats account for roughly 70% of the fruit's weight. When added to soup, these naturally healthy fats emulsify with the broth, making the end result incredibly smooth and creamy.
If you try this yourself, you'll want make sure to use a ripe avocado. And for the thickest, creamiest texture, always opt for California's Hass variety — the tastiest avocado you can find. Its buttery flesh and nuttiness will add a whole new layer of depth to your soup, while improving its thickness at the same time. And on top of that, if you accidentally go overboard with some stronger spices such as cayenne or chili in your soup, the avocado can help tone the heat down.
Avocado is a better soup thickener than dairy
Avocado is a great dairy-free ingredient that thickens soups and adds extra protein to them. Perhaps avocado's biggest advantage over dairy-based thickeners like milk, cream, or yogurt is that it won't curdle as a result of the heat. Dairy proteins such as casein, as well as alpha-lactalbumin and beta-lactoglobulin, begin to denature and break down when exposed to high temperatures or acid. As a result, soup can lose its smooth texture and turn grainy and curdled. Let's be honest, that's far from appetizing.
Avocado, meanwhile, doesn't have this problem because it contains no dairy proteins. However, you still need to be careful about how you add it. You can't just cut it in half and toss the chunks into the pot. Instead, peel the avocado and blend it with a ladleful of hot broth until perfectly smooth. Most of the time, half an avocado is more than enough. For the best flavor, add the avocado near the end of the cooking process. Then, all that's left to do then is to stir the mixture back into the pot and give it a taste.
Ultimately, if you happen to be out of avocado and would rather avoid using dairy, there are several other ingredients that work as natural thickeners. For example, rice, beans, and lentils are a great alternative as they release starch during cooking. Mashed potatoes work just as well. Once added to the soup, their starch will thicken the consistency. Nut butters are another superb option, as their fats will emulsify with the broth to create a creamy texture.