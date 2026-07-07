No Dairy Needed: The Fruit That Gives Soup A Creamy Texture

Warm, soothing, and irresistibly comforting, a good bowl of soup never lets you down. That is, as long as you avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking soup, whether it's overcooking the veggies or adding too much dairy (especially if you add it too early). Knowing how to thicken your soup properly is just as important for a silky, creamy texture. Many cooks do this by preparing a beurre manié, tempering egg yolks before whisking them into the soup, or simply adding a splash of heavy cream or any other high-fat dairy. But there's another overlooked ingredient that can create an equally rich texture: avocado.

Native to Mexico and known for (among other things) their role in millennial favorites such as guacamole and avocado toast, avocados are loaded with protein. They're also rich in healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid. In fact, healthy fats account for roughly 70% of the fruit's weight. When added to soup, these naturally healthy fats emulsify with the broth, making the end result incredibly smooth and creamy.

If you try this yourself, you'll want make sure to use a ripe avocado. And for the thickest, creamiest texture, always opt for California's Hass variety — the tastiest avocado you can find. Its buttery flesh and nuttiness will add a whole new layer of depth to your soup, while improving its thickness at the same time. And on top of that, if you accidentally go overboard with some stronger spices such as cayenne or chili in your soup, the avocado can help tone the heat down.