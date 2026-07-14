What Type Of Onions Does In-N-Out Use For Its Burgers?
The smell of In-N-Out is just as iconic as the yellow arrow on top of the sign. When you pull into the parking lot of an In-N-Out — before you even open the door to the restaurant — you're hit with the glorious scent of sweet, sweet grilled onions. According to an Instagram post from In-N-Out, those onions that add such a perfectly sweet bite to every burger are all jumbo yellow sweet onions (the absolute best onions for grilling, by the way).
It makes sense that jumbo yellow sweet onions are the go-to burger topper at In-N-Out. For those who prefer a little bit of a bite, a sprinkling of raw sweet yellow onions can be the perfect way to add a mild sweet flavor to their burger. For those who prefer things on the even sweeter side, yellow onions' sweetness is even more pronounced after they're cooked. This lets In-N-Out meet the needs of customers with multiple taste preferences without stocking multiple types of onions. Sweet onions are also less stinky than other types of onions, letting you smell more than just onion when you enjoy your burger.
All the ways to order your In-N-Out onions
When it comes to how you want your onions on your In-N-Out Double-Double (or whatever you're in the mood for), there's more to think about than raw or grilled. Fans of the chain on Reddit say there are actually six ways you can order onion on your burger. If you ask for straight-up onion, you get a slice of onion that's placed on your burger while it's cooking, keeping plenty of crunch and lending some onion flavor to the beef. Chopped onion is similar, with said item placed on top of your burger as it's cooked. Requesting raw or raw chopped onion gets you sliced or diced onions underneath your burger.
If you're someone who lives life on the sweet side, go with one of the grilled options. If you ask for grilled onion, you get chopped, cooked, lightly caramelized pieces on top of your burger. If you really want to go big, ask for whole grilled onion slices rather than the chopped-up version. If you order something Animal Style at In-N-Out, there's no need to specify anything onion-wise — you get chopped-up grilled onions. No matter what you choose at In-N-Out, the humble jumbo yellow sweet onion is there to take your taste buds to the next level.