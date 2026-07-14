What Type Of Onions Does In-N-Out Use For Its Burgers?

When it comes to how you want your onions on your In-N-Out Double-Double (or whatever you're in the mood for), there's more to think about than raw or grilled. Fans of the chain on Reddit say there are actually six ways you can order onion on your burger. If you ask for straight-up onion, you get a slice of onion that's placed on your burger while it's cooking, keeping plenty of crunch and lending some onion flavor to the beef. Chopped onion is similar, with said item placed on top of your burger as it's cooked. Requesting raw or raw chopped onion gets you sliced or diced onions underneath your burger.

If you're someone who lives life on the sweet side, go with one of the grilled options. If you ask for grilled onion, you get chopped, cooked, lightly caramelized pieces on top of your burger. If you really want to go big, ask for whole grilled onion slices rather than the chopped-up version. If you order something Animal Style at In-N-Out, there's no need to specify anything onion-wise — you get chopped-up grilled onions. No matter what you choose at In-N-Out, the humble jumbo yellow sweet onion is there to take your taste buds to the next level.