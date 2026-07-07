Almost Every Stove Had This Built-In Feature For Soup In The '30s. Now You Never See It

If you were suddenly transported into a kitchen from the 1930s, you'd be able to find your way around pretty well. Refrigerators were commonplace by this decade, as were large sinks and cabinetry. The stove would likely be electric too, as these were swiftly replacing gas models during this era. Take a closer look, though, and one of the stove burners might look pretty different from anything you've seen in your lifetime. Looking less like a burner and more like a deep pot built straight down into the stovetop, this would be a deep well cooker, also sometimes called a thermowell.

Essentially, this feature functioned like a Crock-Pot built right into your stove, making it perfect for soups and stews, though it could also handle foods like roasts, among others. And, although it was incredibly common in the 1930s and in the few decades following — as indicated by older Americans who reminisce about their mothers and grandmothers using this type of stove design during their youth — you'd be hard-pressed to find a modern appliance featuring a deep well cooker today.