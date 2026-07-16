The Beloved Fast Food Fried Chicken You'll Only Find In 2 Southern States

Fried chicken finger restaurants in the South are easy to find. Whether it's a corner store, a local hole-in-the-wall spot, or one of the many fast food chains that specialize in the dish — like Raising Cane's, Zaxby's, and Slim Chickens — some of the best fried chicken in the U.S. lives in the Southern states. Even lesser-known chains have started making a name for themselves and cornering the market in certain areas. Guthrie's is one example, and another is Foosackly's — a fried chicken finger chain with just 17 locations in Alabama and Florida.

The oddly named chain got its start in Mobile, Alabama in April 2000 and took off from there. Owners Will Fusaiotti and Eric Brechtel expanded in Alabama and later opened two locations in Pensacola, Florida. The name Foosackly's comes from Fusaiotti's nickname in high school — a joke about how difficult his last name is to pronounce. Wildly enough, neither owner had ever fried a piece of chicken until the weekend before opening. Apparently, ignorance truly is bliss. The chain prides itself on never using frozen chicken, only fresh; along with offering house-made sauces.

Foosackly's has no doubt garnered plenty of praise for both its chicken fingers and its popular "foo sauce," which includes ingredients like mayonnaise, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. One Facebook reviewer says, "Nothing like a freshly breaded chicken, hand mixed ranch, AND kung foo sauce salad from Foosackly's. Hands down the best chicken place around here." A Redditor noted that "the sauce is amazing. I remember we'd order extra cups to dip all our fries in too." He also loved the side of toast that comes with chicken box meals.