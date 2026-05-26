The 1960s Southern Fried Chicken Chain You'll Only Find In 13 States

These days, it seems like there's a fried chicken chain on every corner. Whether it's Zaxby's, Raising Cane's, Chick-fil-A, or Popeyes, the demand for fried chicken has definitely seen a boom in recent years. But there's one 1960s-era restaurant that was something of a trailblazer, and is still churning out crunchy breaded poultry to this day: Guthrie's — an Alabama-based chain with locations in 13 states, primarily in the South.

Hal Guthrie opened Guthrie's as a drive-in restaurant in Haleyville, Alabama, in 1965. This original location served everything from burgers and steaks to milkshakes, and it wasn't until 1978 that Hal decided to add fried chicken fingers to the menu. Needless to say, that menu change was a hit. In an interview with QSR Magazine, CEO Joe Guthrie, Hal's son, said chicken fingers accounted for 60% of the restaurant's sales at the time. So, when Guthrie's opened a new location in Auburn, Alabama, in 1982, the chain became chicken-fingers only.

While many competing chains have exploded in growth, Guthrie's is an example of a steadier, slower model. In 1992, the chain had just five locations. By 2005, Guthrie's began franchising and today has 75 locations, with restaurants outside the South in Nevada and Idaho, and plans for further expansion across the country.