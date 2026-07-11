Pre-Chopped Onions Can Save You Time In The Kitchen, But There's A Catch

One of the most time-consuming parts of cooking is the prep work. Chopping vegetables, for example, requires precision — all the veggie pieces should ideally be the same size. But if you want to whip up some chili or fajitas and can't avoid chopping onions, there's a shortcut: purchase pre-cut produce at the grocery store. However, this might not be as solid of a plan as you think: Pre-cut veggies, including onions, carry a higher food safety risk.

When the skin of an onion is broken, it quickly makes the onions more susceptible to bacteria and pathogen growth. And if a pathogen is on one part of an onion, dicing or chopping multiple onions with the same knife can transfer those pathogens to all onions. When you purchase pre-cut onions at the store, you don't know how they were handled prior to ending up on store shelves. That increased food safety risk means it's not the best idea to purchase them pre-cut. With that said, heat does kill bacteria, so if you know you'll be sautéing or caramelizing the onions for an extended period of time, that food safety risk is lower.