Quickly Cutting Onions Has Never Been Easier (Thanks Rachael Ray)

This is not just Rachael Ray's trick, but a well-known way to dice an onion like a professional chef that uses the onion's unique structure to your advantage. By leaving the root intact, you have something to grip while you chop, plus it keeps all the layers together so you can concentrate on making sure your cuts are clean and consistent. If you've ever tried to cut slices of onions as they slide around the chopping board, you'll appreciate this one. Slicing uniform onions isn't just easier — the onions will also cook more evenly when they finally hit the pan if they are cut root to stem.

If that's not enough of a reason to try this hack, there is another bonus to Ray's method. Keeping the onion stem intact during cutting will release fewer of those tear-triggering gases. That's just kitchen science at its finest. Overall, you'll have fewer tears while cutting, less stress, and prep work can get done a whole lot faster — whether you're making quick pickled red onions in a flash or caramelizing a big batch. If it's good enough for Rachael Ray, it's good enough for us.

To really master this technique, try practicing with different onion types — yellow is great for frying, red goes great on salads, and white is the one you want for a homemade salsa. Happy chopping!