Skip Diced Onions: This Flavor-Packed Swap Takes Potato Salad To New Heights

There's a formula for a good old fashioned potato salad, which is probably why it has earned its place as a cookout crowd-pleaser. Some of the go-to ingredients found in potato salad include diced raw onions, mayonnaise, pickles, Dijon mustard, vinegar, lemon juice, and a hard-boiled egg if you like your potato salad with a Southern flair that rivals your grandma's. If you're looking for something slightly different to awaken your taste buds, switch up the raw diced onions for sweeter, caramelized ones instead.

While raw diced onions bring texture, crunch, and a bright color to the spud-based dish, caramelized onions add a sweeter, gentler complexity. The process of caramelizing onions is based on slowly cooking the chopped onions so that they release sugars and moisture and become extra flavorful. It can involve adding fat, salt, and sugar to enhance the natural sweetness. In this sense you get a sweet and softened batch of onions which pair nicely with the starchy and savory potatoes. The caramelized onions can be sliced or diced, depending on your preference in size. There are several herbs that can be added to the potato salad as well, including dill, oregano, parsley, and others to elevate the flavors even further.