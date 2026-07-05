Skip The Grainy Sugar And Make Lemonade Worth Sipping With This Swap

Though lots of brands (of various quality) sell lemonade, it's one of those beverages that just tastes better when it's homemade. Of course, the DIY stuff also isn't without its downsides — mainly the weird, gritty texture undissolved sugar is prone to forming. While gently heating your lemonade solves this issue, no one wants to turn on the stove during peak lemonade season — which is why the best resolution is to ditch granulated sugar altogether in favor of agave nectar.

Derived from the sap of the desert-dwelling agave plant, agave nectar has a lightly rich, floral flavor that pairs beautifully with the brightness of lemon juice. While simple syrup and honey are also great ways to sweeten lemonade, they're fairly viscous and prone to clumping when added to cold liquid. Agave nectar, on the other hand, is thin, light, and dissolves easily into liquids of pretty much any temperature, meaning it not only gives your lemonade a better flavor, it also makes the process of putting together your lemonade much easier.

Agave nectar is also a bit sweeter than refined sugar, so add a little at a time to achieve the perfect levels of tangy flavor. Start with a scant ¼ cup of agave nectar for every 2 cups of lemonade you intend to make. Since agave nectar dissolves so quickly, you can easily taste and adjust until the sweetness level is to your liking.