Skip The Grainy Sugar And Make Lemonade Worth Sipping With This Swap
Though lots of brands (of various quality) sell lemonade, it's one of those beverages that just tastes better when it's homemade. Of course, the DIY stuff also isn't without its downsides — mainly the weird, gritty texture undissolved sugar is prone to forming. While gently heating your lemonade solves this issue, no one wants to turn on the stove during peak lemonade season — which is why the best resolution is to ditch granulated sugar altogether in favor of agave nectar.
Derived from the sap of the desert-dwelling agave plant, agave nectar has a lightly rich, floral flavor that pairs beautifully with the brightness of lemon juice. While simple syrup and honey are also great ways to sweeten lemonade, they're fairly viscous and prone to clumping when added to cold liquid. Agave nectar, on the other hand, is thin, light, and dissolves easily into liquids of pretty much any temperature, meaning it not only gives your lemonade a better flavor, it also makes the process of putting together your lemonade much easier.
Agave nectar is also a bit sweeter than refined sugar, so add a little at a time to achieve the perfect levels of tangy flavor. Start with a scant ¼ cup of agave nectar for every 2 cups of lemonade you intend to make. Since agave nectar dissolves so quickly, you can easily taste and adjust until the sweetness level is to your liking.
Letting the sunshine in with custom agave lemonade blends
The best thing about using agave to sweeten lemonade is that agave and lemons both work well with many other delicious flavors. For instance, there are a ton of fresh herbs perfect for elevating lemonade that benefit from the earthy, floral notes present in agave nectar. Mint is the most obvious choice; it's a classic ingredient in tequila-based mojitos, which also contain lime. Adding mint to agave-sweetened lemonade is a zero-proof take on a similar flavor combination that everyone can enjoy.
Basil and rosemary are also tasty picks, especially since they're a little unexpected in a sweet beverage. The agave gently works with each of these astringent herbs to soften them and pull out their citrus notes, helping them blend beautifully with the lemonade. We recommend choosing one or the other and muddling fresh herbs in the bottom of your glass right before serving. However, if you plan to use something like whole vanilla beans, lavender, or thyme, feel free to add whole herbs to the pitcher and let them steep.
Lemons and agave also both combine deliciously with a wide variety of fruit, especially berries and tropical fare. Think strawberries or blueberries pureed and stirred into the final mixture, or cubes of pineapple or mango huddled at the bottom of the pitcher. Again, the agave softens flavors that might be too tart or sour, enhancing these combined fruity flavors for a lemonade you'll never forget.