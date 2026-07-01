This Aldi Italian Sauce Is All You Need For Richer Pasta Salad

Pasta salad is a versatile dish that's especially popular in the summer because it's served cold, but it can be enjoyed any time of year as a side dish or a main entrée. Plus, it's easy to whip together — some properly cooked pasta, a few chopped veggies, and a quick, homemade dressing are all you need. But if you want to simplify your recipe even further, opt for a good-quality store-bought pesto or sauce like Priano's Rosso Pesto, available at Aldi.

Traditional pesto has a basil base; it's rich in flavor and a deep green color with a strong profile of basil, parmesan, and garlic. But the Priano Rosso Pesto at Aldi has a sun-dried tomato base, giving it an entirely different profile that's more sweet, tart, and rich with deep umami notes. It also has some basil as well as garlic, Grana Padano, and Pecorino Romano, so you'll still get some of that traditional pesto flavor. A little goes a long way here, so you don't need much, and to get the texture of a typical pasta salad, you should mix the pesto with mayonnaise. The mayonnaise will help round out the pesto's flavor while also increasing the volume of the dressing, meaning you don't have to use a whole jar for one box of pasta.