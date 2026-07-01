This Flavor-Packed Seed Is Your Secret For An Unforgettable Potato Salad

Some potato salads barely require a shopping list. Potatoes, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper technically make for a serviceable, if aggressively bland, side dish. Typical additions, such as celery, carrots, and onions, are also pretty easy to remember. But potato salad-enhancing seeds are less likely to be top of mind, even though they can be some of the most flavorful mix-ins a person can use. Mustard seeds in particular take the flavor of the classic condiment that you might already stir into your potato salad, and concentrate that essence into a more powerful little pod with way more texture than the everyday spread.

Although Dijon and spicy brown mustard are among the most familiar, there are plenty more varieties where those came from. It would be misleading to say mustard seeds taste like "mustard" in general, because you also have to answer which mustard you mean. There are also different kinds of mustard seeds with their own use cases. If you're shopping for mustard seeds at a regular grocery store or supermarket, you can expect to come across the fairly common yellow variety somewhat easily. Yellow mustard seeds are relatively mild, but with enough tangy, entry-level heat to make an impact amid your plain spuds and mayo. As easily sourced as mustard seeds are, they make for a unique potato salad that's far from everyday.