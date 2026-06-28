Don't Forget This Tip For Perfectly Jammy Soft-Boiled Eggs Every Time

If you regularly enjoy making smashed eggs on toast for breakfast or jammy eggs with scallion drizzle for lunch, fine-tuning your cooking skills is a good idea. Especially if your goal is to produce perfectly cooked eggs with soft-boiled centers, there's more to think about than an iron-clad cook time. Sure enough, to make jammy eggs that are not only cooked to perfection but also easier to peel, drop your eggs straight into an ice bath after cooking.

To test this method for yourself, first determine how long to soft-boil eggs for perfectly jammy yolks. Most soft-boiled eggs are ready to drop in an ice bath after six-and-a-half minutes, while some may take a minute longer. Once you boil your eggs for your preferred amount of time, use a slotted metal spoon or tongs to transfer your eggs to a bowl of ice water. At this point, make sure to submerge your eggs for at least a minute or two before peeling. The ice water shocks your eggs, which stops any residual cooking. However, to achieve the ideal soft-boiled consistency from this strategic cooling method, you also need to follow other worthwhile tips.