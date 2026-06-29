Consumer Reports Rates This Famous Pizza Chain's Frozen Pie The Highest

When it comes to pizzas, nothing beats a fresh-out-of-the-oven masterpiece. But since you can make frozen pizzas taste restaurant-quality without any extra ingredients or tools, they can be the next best thing — believe it or not. If you're looking for the best base to work with (or simply enjoy as is), you might want to look into California Pizza Kitchen's Spinach Artichoke Crispy Thin Crust Pizza. Costing only around $7.46, it scored favorable remarks on Consumer Reports, which evaluated its price, package size, nutrition score, and sensory score. Its overall taste and texture were quite pleasant. True to its name, it has a satisfying crispness with a touch of gratifying flakiness, boosting how much you'd enjoy each bite of the 14.3-ounce pie. If you're a big believer that texture is just as important as flavor, there's a high chance you'd like this pizza.

The large chunks of garlic are like the cherry on top, and it's admirable how the pre-packaged slices didn't add the ingredient modestly. The spinach and artichoke combination remains a classic, and it melds onto the slice without being too overpowering, which makes the garlic flavor an unexpected highlight. The toppings seem quite balanced, though — too many pizza toppings will ruin a thin-crust slice, after all. While it scored the highest on Consumer Reports, its other competitors weren't that far off. The numbers say it all, and they're so close in the race. When compared with California Pizza Kitchen's frozen pizza, you'll understand why the competition was fierce.