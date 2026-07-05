The Foolproof Way To Fix Your Wobbly KitchenAid Mixer Head

Avid home cooks agree that KitchenAid stand mixers are a worthwhile investment, especially since there's lots of things your KitchenAid can do besides mix batter. From slicing and juicing fresh produce to making pasta and ice cream, there's little it can't do — provided it's working properly. Though KitchenAids have a reputation for being sturdy, owners have to troubleshoot wobbly mixer heads so often that there are entire Reddit forums dedicated to it.

Wobbly mixer heads are annoying at best and dangerous at worst. While a little bouncing is normal if you're mixing bread dough or other dense mixtures, a mixer head that wiggles constantly or causes your mixer to "walk" across the counter indicates a larger issue. Not only can the wobble cause the motor to wear out prematurely, it could also cause your mixer to tip over or fall off your counter, resulting in serious damage to your home, the appliance, and anyone standing nearby.

Fortunately, the fix for this is fairly simple. If you tilt your KitchenAid onto its side and look into the hollow base, you should see a small screw meant to hold the silver cross-pin near the top of the base securely in place. Make sure the cross-pin is flush with the exterior of the base on either side, and use a flathead screwdriver to tighten that screw until you feel it catch. This should help keep the pin stable and stop your mixer's head from wobbling.