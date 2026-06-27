Why There's Simply No Need For A Slow Cooker Anymore

Slow cookers are outdated, overrated kitchen appliances, in my opinion. If you're reading this, you've probably had your suspicions about the clunky item taking up precious space in your kitchen. One of the biggest drawbacks to using even a top-rated slow cooker is that there's absolutely no flexibility. If you're rushing out the door in the morning, for example, you might forget to load it up, and if you do, you're out of luck. You can't magically turn an eight-hour recipe into a one-hour meal. Slow cookers are made for long, low-temperature cooking, which limits your ability to adjust on the fly.

Another problem is flavor. Creating the Maillard reaction by browning your food, whether it's meat or vegetables, makes everything taste better. But that requires cooking your food at a higher temperature than a slow cooker can provide. This results in dishes that taste flatter and blander than something you can prepare using other methods. For this reason, some recipes direct you to brown your meat before adding it to your slow cooker. At that point, though, you're already using another appliance — and more time — to get the results you want.

Texture can also be a huge problem when using your slow cooker. Everything cooks together for hours, even though different ingredients take different amounts of time to cook. Soft vegetables can end up mushy, pasta can literally break down from cooking, and lean meats can straight up dry out. Cook all three together, and you end up with a plate full of absolute mush.