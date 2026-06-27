Why There's Simply No Need For A Slow Cooker Anymore
Slow cookers are outdated, overrated kitchen appliances, in my opinion. If you're reading this, you've probably had your suspicions about the clunky item taking up precious space in your kitchen. One of the biggest drawbacks to using even a top-rated slow cooker is that there's absolutely no flexibility. If you're rushing out the door in the morning, for example, you might forget to load it up, and if you do, you're out of luck. You can't magically turn an eight-hour recipe into a one-hour meal. Slow cookers are made for long, low-temperature cooking, which limits your ability to adjust on the fly.
Another problem is flavor. Creating the Maillard reaction by browning your food, whether it's meat or vegetables, makes everything taste better. But that requires cooking your food at a higher temperature than a slow cooker can provide. This results in dishes that taste flatter and blander than something you can prepare using other methods. For this reason, some recipes direct you to brown your meat before adding it to your slow cooker. At that point, though, you're already using another appliance — and more time — to get the results you want.
Texture can also be a huge problem when using your slow cooker. Everything cooks together for hours, even though different ingredients take different amounts of time to cook. Soft vegetables can end up mushy, pasta can literally break down from cooking, and lean meats can straight up dry out. Cook all three together, and you end up with a plate full of absolute mush.
What to use instead of a slow cooker
For many home cooks, electric pressure cookers have become the natural replacement for slow cookers. Appliances such as the Instant Pot can prepare foods that normally take a day in a much shorter amount of time. No need to remember to load up your slow cooker before leaving the house in the morning. You can prepare dinner in a fraction of the time with just as little work. Pressure cookers provide the flexibility that slow cookers just can't.
Dutch ovens are another great alternative, especially for people who want more flavor in their dishes. Because they can be used on your stovetop and in the oven, you can brown your meats and vegetables before slowly braising them all in the same pot. This creates deeper flavors and more appealing textures than with a slow cooker meal. You also have more control over cooking times and temps throughout the process. A dutch oven can give you the convenience of one pot cooking with the flavor a slow cooker can't.
Air fryers are another incredible alternative to slow cookers. Since they're small ovens, they dramatically cut down on cooking times, letting you cook up a meal in a fraction of the time a slow cooker can. Plus, you get crispy, flavorful results. It's basically the opposite of a slow cooker because it cooks food at a high temperature and uses rapid air circulation that gives your food a nice texture. You can get dinner on the table in a short amount of time with an air fryer.