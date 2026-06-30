The Best Temperature To Perfectly Cook Filet Mignon In The Oven

You must start your filet mignon on the stovetop to begin with before you can finish it in the oven, but go ahead and preheat that baby to 400 degrees so it's ready for the big transfer. You can pat your steaks dry, season them, and fire an oiled pan over medium-high while the oven warms up. A cast-iron pan is ideal for a steak preparations such as this. Once the oil starts to shimmer like a gently rippling pond, it's time to sizzle those steaks upon its slick surface. About two minutes on each side will activate the Maillard reaction that gives your steak the color, texture, and flavor that you're after.

Once the steak is seared, you can move it to the oven. Start checking for doneness after about five minutes. A lovely mauve medium rare will hover right around 130 degrees Fahrenheit on a digital thermometer. Carryover cooking means that temp will continue to rise even after you've pulled it from the heat, so you may want to do so a few degrees under the target temperature. After your steak has rested for a few more minutes, it should land right at your intended target. Remember that you can always give it a little more time if necessary, but you can't turn back the clock on a lovely filet that's been overdone.