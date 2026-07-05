One Sneaky Kitchen Appliance Could Be Raising Your Electric Bill Every Month

In this economy, it's only natural to want to save a few bucks in any way we can. You might not be aware, but an electric stovetop is one of the kitchen appliances that's raising your electricity bill. To give you a rough idea, it costs $0.10 per kilowatt-hour to cook your dishes on a single stovetop. Depending on where you are, it can be more expensive to use compared to using one that runs on gas.

An electric stovetop consumes 2,000 to 5,000 watts, but its exact numbers — and costs — depend on how you're using it, including the temperature. Evidently, the higher the temperature, the more power it consumes. That said, the cost shouldn't be far off, even if you change the heat settings or adjust the cooking time, but that can only be the case in day-to-day use at home. Restaurants using an electric stovetop constantly would see the difference much more.

Compared to other kitchen appliances, electric stovetops can require significantly more power to use. A refrigerator uses somewhere between 100 and 400 watts. But it can cost you more since it runs around the clock. Meanwhile, the numbers for a microwave can go up to 1,800 watts, whereas bigger air fryers can range between 1,500 and 1,800 watts. If you're looking to save on electric bills, there are ways to do it other than adjusting the heat on your stovetops, including avoiding the electric stove top mistake that wastes tons of energy.