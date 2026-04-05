The Top 5 Kitchen Appliances Raising Your Electric Bill

When that electric bill comes each month, are you ever surprised by how much you're paying? It's true that U.S. energy charges have increased in recent years, but some of your kitchen appliances could be making a bigger impact on your electric bill than you realized.

Of course, there are some appliances that need to remain plugged in at all times, such as a refrigerator or freezer. But others (specifically, smart appliances) aren't necessarily benefitting you from remaining plugged in, and they're actually raising your electric bill. Small appliances with auto-starts, large screens or displays, or appliances with Wi-Fi are all impacting your electric bill just by sitting on the counter plugged in. They could be raising those bills by up to $70 per year, and while the savings might not seem like much over 12 months, it adds up through the years.

Unplugging these small appliances with smart functions is an easy fix to help that bill, but they only add up to a fraction of what you pay monthly. It's those larger appliances — especially that ones that are always running — that raise your electric bill the most. Here are five kitchen appliances that are soaking up electricity in your home.