What Is The Average Lifespan Of Your Fridge's Built-In Water Dispenser?

The fridge water dispensers we've learned to rely on have been a mainstream feature since the 1980s (though the first one appeared in a 1969 unit). But before you buy a new refrigerator with a built-in water dispenser, you should consider how long the dispenser lasts compared to the fridge itself. Unfortunately, the answer isn't straightforward, and the range depends largely on factors like how it's maintained, water quality, how you use it, and the quality and life of the individual components.

There are a number of things that can go wrong with your fridge's water dispenser. Damage to the water inlet valve or the water valve circuit can prevent water from getting to the dispenser, though those parts typically last 15 to 20 years. Additionally, electronic components like appliance control boards typically last eight to 15 years, depending on use, though they are subject to damage from outside sources (like power surges).

Taking into account that the average lifespan of a modern refrigerator is about 12 years, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, in practice, that means a built-in water dispenser can last as long as the individual electronics, water valves, and the unit as a whole remain functional or can be repaired.