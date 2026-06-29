Spike BBQ Sauce With This Soda For Baby Back Ribs With 10x The Flavor

To create the zesty BBQ sauce for your baby back ribs, all you need is a can of Dr Pepper. Add the soda to the pan along with the rest of your sauce ingredients, or with the premade BBQ sauce if you're using store-bought. For a homemade recipe, use flavors like ketchup, molasses, red wine vinegar, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings of your choice to create a BBQ sauce that's rich, savory, acidic, and the perfect amount of sweet.

If you're smoking or grilling the ribs, you'll slather the BBQ sauce mixture onto your pork toward the end of the cooking process, as usual. That said, you can also use Dr Pepper another way by making these ribs in the oven and then finishing them off on the grill. This method requires you to soak your meat in Dr Pepper rather than add it to the sauce, for which you'll need about four cans of this soda. Pop your rib rack onto a roasting pan, pour the soda in, bake in the oven, and then slather on the BBQ sauce before grilling the meat for the final part of the cook.

Whether you're making baby back ribs with homemade BBQ sauce or using a store-bought option, Dr Pepper will add some complexity to either. It's a good hack to try if you're looking to switch things up at your next cookout. Just make sure you have plenty of napkins on hand for these sticky ribs.