Add A Packet Of This Seasoning To Hash Browns For Brunch-Worthy Flavor
Once you know how to make perfect homemade hash browns in a cast-iron pan or oven, choosing the right blend of seasonings for maximum flavor makes all the difference. To take this brunch-worthy side dish to the next level, all you need to do is flavor your hash browns with a convenient packet of fajita seasoning.
The best part about utilizing a fajita seasoning packet is that it streamlines preparation. Instead of testing a random jumble of spices, you have everything you need, including cumin, chili pepper, oregano, lime juice powder, and ground guajillo peppers, in one convenient and affordable seasoning mix.
Not to mention, using an all-in-one fajita seasoning packet helps you stop worrying about the resulting taste of your potatoes, and instead lets you focus on the common mistakes to avoid when making hash browns — especially if you're making enough to serve a brunch-worthy crowd. What's more, once you season your breakfast potatoes with fajita seasoning, you can serve this perfectly spiced food with all sorts of savory extras.
How to prepare and serve brunch-worthy fajita-spiced breakfast potatoes
For the simplest mode of preparation, sprinkle your preferred fajita seasoning packet onto your potatoes before cooking. Whichever way you plan to cook your hash browns, this all-in-one seasoning melds with any oil you add to your pan and leaves the surface of your potatoes coated in just the right amount of spice. Better yet, if you have the time, consider elevating these flavorful foods in more ways than one.
For starters, if you're looking for an easy way to serve hash browns to a crowd, why not make a Mexican-inspired casserole? Simply combine frozen or refrigerated (parcooked) hash browns with fajita seasoning, shredded Mexican cheese, and crumbled breakfast sausage or chorizo before layering the potatoes in a rectangular casserole dish. Then, all you need to do is bake this preassembled delight before mealtime. For serving, top this savory dish with fresh green onions and a dollop or two of sour cream or Greek yogurt.
You can also use fajita hash browns as a base for a colorful buffet station. While your potatoes are cooking, add a variety of toppings to small bowls for easy serving. Tasty extras include crumbled bacon, shredded cheese, five-ingredient pico de gallo, guacamole, and black beans. Come mealtime, your friends and family can dress these boldly flavored potatoes any way they desire.