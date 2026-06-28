Add A Packet Of This Seasoning To Hash Browns For Brunch-Worthy Flavor

Once you know how to make perfect homemade hash browns in a cast-iron pan or oven, choosing the right blend of seasonings for maximum flavor makes all the difference. To take this brunch-worthy side dish to the next level, all you need to do is flavor your hash browns with a convenient packet of fajita seasoning.

The best part about utilizing a fajita seasoning packet is that it streamlines preparation. Instead of testing a random jumble of spices, you have everything you need, including cumin, chili pepper, oregano, lime juice powder, and ground guajillo peppers, in one convenient and affordable seasoning mix.

Not to mention, using an all-in-one fajita seasoning packet helps you stop worrying about the resulting taste of your potatoes, and instead lets you focus on the common mistakes to avoid when making hash browns — especially if you're making enough to serve a brunch-worthy crowd. What's more, once you season your breakfast potatoes with fajita seasoning, you can serve this perfectly spiced food with all sorts of savory extras.