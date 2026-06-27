What Happens When You Eat Raw Cookie Dough?

For anyone growing up in the 1990s, eating raw cookie dough was something we associated with heartbroken heroines, slumber parties, and midnight snacking. Most of us have probably even tasted it ourselves at one time or another. However, raw cookie dough is never safe to eat, even if it's egg-free, because you risk ingesting some pretty nasty pathogens when you consume raw eggs or uncooked wheat flour, two ingredients found in almost every batch of cookie dough.

Common pathogens you may encounter are E. coli and salmonella, both of which you most definitely don't want in your gut; they can cause moderate-to-severe food poisoning. Symptoms of food poisoning include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Severe enough E. coli infections can also lead to issues with your urinary tract and kidneys, which require hospitalization to treat properly. Even though it's possible to consume raw cookie dough without contracting food poisoning or other complications, it's really not worth taking the risk for a quick sweet treat.

If you just can't resist taking a little nibble now and then, look for packages of premade cookie dough labeled "safe to eat." The difference in safe to eat cookie dough is that it's made with pasteurized eggs and preheated flour. Heat is the best way to kill any lingering harmful bacteria and microbes, so both of these ingredients being heated is what makes the cookie dough safe to eat.