What Happens When You Eat Raw Cookie Dough?
For anyone growing up in the 1990s, eating raw cookie dough was something we associated with heartbroken heroines, slumber parties, and midnight snacking. Most of us have probably even tasted it ourselves at one time or another. However, raw cookie dough is never safe to eat, even if it's egg-free, because you risk ingesting some pretty nasty pathogens when you consume raw eggs or uncooked wheat flour, two ingredients found in almost every batch of cookie dough.
Common pathogens you may encounter are E. coli and salmonella, both of which you most definitely don't want in your gut; they can cause moderate-to-severe food poisoning. Symptoms of food poisoning include diarrhea, stomach cramps, and vomiting. Severe enough E. coli infections can also lead to issues with your urinary tract and kidneys, which require hospitalization to treat properly. Even though it's possible to consume raw cookie dough without contracting food poisoning or other complications, it's really not worth taking the risk for a quick sweet treat.
If you just can't resist taking a little nibble now and then, look for packages of premade cookie dough labeled "safe to eat." The difference in safe to eat cookie dough is that it's made with pasteurized eggs and preheated flour. Heat is the best way to kill any lingering harmful bacteria and microbes, so both of these ingredients being heated is what makes the cookie dough safe to eat.
Sweet (and safe) indulgence: raw cookie dough alternatives
If you can't find premade cookie dough labeled "safe to eat," or simply want an easy way to make this indulgent snack at home, you can turn cottage cheese into edible cookie dough with the addition of a few simple ingredients. Almond flour is a nutritious, tasty replacement for wheat flour (it's just ground nuts and can be eaten raw), though you could also use sunflower or pumpkin seed flour to accommodate almond allergies. Maple syrup, honey, or brown sugar offer a range of choices for sweeteners, and it's fairly easy to fold in expected add-ins, such as chocolate chips.
For those avoiding dairy, creamy protein- and fiber-packed cookie dough hummus may be right up your alley. Typically made with a combination of chickpeas and peanut butter (you can swap the peanut butter for your choice of nut or seed butter), the addition of a sweetener (maple syrup is a fave) and vanilla extract give this dip that classic cookie dough flavor.
Additionally, it's easy to customize either mixture with the flavors in your favorite cookie. Try adding cinnamon sugar for snickerdoodle dough; vanilla paste and crumbled chocolate wafer cookies for an Oreo dupe; or mix in a few drops of orange extract with white chocolate chips and craisins to recreate your favorite scone flavor. This is also the perfect vehicle for leftover holiday candy — just chop some up into small pieces and fold it in.