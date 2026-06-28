Even Self-Declared Cheesecake Snobs Love This Costco Bakery Dessert
Costco members can get seriously passionate about certain items in the warehouse, but did you know that one of the most beloved items comes from the bulk retailer's bakery? In a Reddit thread, where someone asked whether the Kirkland Signature 12" Cheesecake was worth buying for a smaller, two-person household, one user summed up the mood of the replies perfectly: "I am a cheesecake snob and it's one of the best cheesecakes I ever had."
And these impassioned reviews appear across the internet, with some touting it as the best cheesecake they've ever had and others praising its dense, creamy texture and crumbly graham cracker crust. Costco's Kirkland Signature cheesecake comes topped with a layer of sour cream frosting, a feature that may help balance some of the richness with a little tang, although it's one of the few elements that occasionally divides opinion among shoppers. Value for money also plays a role. Cheesecake can all too often be quite an expensive purchase when you go to boutique bakeries or find it on the menu at nice restaurants, but Costco's version costs a lot less than any specialty bake — around $22 for a 4-pound cake.
Cheesecake, not a pie and not quite a cake, is a dessert that invites many opportunities for criticism. There's the texture of the cream cheese, the texture of the crust, the overall richness, so it can be a category that's hard to impress in. But overall, Costco's cheesecake does just that — it even earned the top spot in our own ranking of the best store-bought cheesecakes.
Fans admit Costco's cheesecake isn't perfect
Now, of course, nothing can be truly perfect, especially given that everyone has different tastes, so not every comment agreed that Costco's cheesecake is the ultimate version of this dessert. Some in the active comment section said they preferred others, like the frozen cheesecakes you can buy from The Cheesecake Factory.
But these criticisms highlight an important nuance to the cheesecake discussion — there isn't just one preferred type of cheesecake because there isn't just one style of cheesecake in general. A light, fluffy cheesecake is a fully different experience from a dense, creamy one, and New York cheesecake is its own thing altogether, known for having a richer texture and a substantial amount of cream cheese. Costco's version definitely falls near the rich and indulgent end of the spectrum, which is probably why some commenters said they found it actually leans a little too rich. But the other sentiment is actually incredibly positive for a bulk-buy dessert, and considering the price, that is the strongest endorsement here.