Even Self-Declared Cheesecake Snobs Love This Costco Bakery Dessert

Costco members can get seriously passionate about certain items in the warehouse, but did you know that one of the most beloved items comes from the bulk retailer's bakery? In a Reddit thread, where someone asked whether the Kirkland Signature 12" Cheesecake was worth buying for a smaller, two-person household, one user summed up the mood of the replies perfectly: "I am a cheesecake snob and it's one of the best cheesecakes I ever had."

And these impassioned reviews appear across the internet, with some touting it as the best cheesecake they've ever had and others praising its dense, creamy texture and crumbly graham cracker crust. Costco's Kirkland Signature cheesecake comes topped with a layer of sour cream frosting, a feature that may help balance some of the richness with a little tang, although it's one of the few elements that occasionally divides opinion among shoppers. Value for money also plays a role. Cheesecake can all too often be quite an expensive purchase when you go to boutique bakeries or find it on the menu at nice restaurants, but Costco's version costs a lot less than any specialty bake — around $22 for a 4-pound cake.

Cheesecake, not a pie and not quite a cake, is a dessert that invites many opportunities for criticism. There's the texture of the cream cheese, the texture of the crust, the overall richness, so it can be a category that's hard to impress in. But overall, Costco's cheesecake does just that — it even earned the top spot in our own ranking of the best store-bought cheesecakes.