What's The Average Lifespan Of A Gas Grill?

If you're obsessed with grilling, that's totally understandable. The food is fantastic, the cleanup is simple, and it's a great way to enjoy the outdoors. If you're in love with your grill, you might be wondering just how long it's going to hold up. A gas grill typically lasts between five and 15 years, but there are many factors that go into determining how long you'll be able to enjoy your grill. Taking proper care of your gas grill can help you push its lifespan toward the end of the average, saving you money and letting you enjoy more years cooking in your backyard.

Whether you're reading a beginner's guide to grilling like a master or you've been at it for years, one of the key components of extending the lifespan of your grill is uber-simple: learn the best ways to clean and store your grill, and put them to good use. You're going to want to put a cover on your grill when you're not using it, and place it underneath a covered area when it's not in use, if possible (if you're moving your grill indoors for the winter, be sure to remove the propane tank and leave it outside). While taking proper care of your grill is a little bit of extra work, it's worth it if it can help your grill hold up over time.