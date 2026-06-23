What's The Average Lifespan Of A Gas Grill?
If you're obsessed with grilling, that's totally understandable. The food is fantastic, the cleanup is simple, and it's a great way to enjoy the outdoors. If you're in love with your grill, you might be wondering just how long it's going to hold up. A gas grill typically lasts between five and 15 years, but there are many factors that go into determining how long you'll be able to enjoy your grill. Taking proper care of your gas grill can help you push its lifespan toward the end of the average, saving you money and letting you enjoy more years cooking in your backyard.
Whether you're reading a beginner's guide to grilling like a master or you've been at it for years, one of the key components of extending the lifespan of your grill is uber-simple: learn the best ways to clean and store your grill, and put them to good use. You're going to want to put a cover on your grill when you're not using it, and place it underneath a covered area when it's not in use, if possible (if you're moving your grill indoors for the winter, be sure to remove the propane tank and leave it outside). While taking proper care of your grill is a little bit of extra work, it's worth it if it can help your grill hold up over time.
Signs that your grill is on the fritz
Unsure of whether it's time to start shopping for a new grill? We've got you. There are a couple of telltale signs that it's time to look for a new one. If the firebox of the grill is cracked, or it has a ton of rust that can't easily be removed, you'll need to start looking for a new grill. Uneven heating is also a sign that it may be time for a replacement. When your grill doesn't heat your food correctly, you might burn through propane faster than you'd like, which may make the cost of grilling far more expensive than it should be.
An important note: In some instances, you can replace components of your grill rather than replacing the entire thing. Sometimes, grill grates don't last as long as the grill itself, and you can replace them and still get more years out of your grill. Connectors, hoses, and burners can also be replaced. That being said, over time, repairs can start to feel frustrating. If you're finding that your grill has consistent safety issues that necessitate repair, or it's simply not working as well as it should most of the time, it's likely time to start searching for a replacement, even if your grill hasn't hit the 15-year mark.